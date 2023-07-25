MEMPHIS, Tenn. - What kind of impact Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officers are making by patrolling Shelby County highways and concerns over drivers' recklessness were two topics discussed during a Memphis City Council committee meeting July 25th.
Recently, 14 THP officers were designated to Shelby County and their enforcement and presence has enabled Memphis Police to better respond to service calls and other types of crimes, the committee was informed.
More THP officers are expected to be added soon.
"Their impact has been an enforcement multiplier," said MPD Deputy Chief Stephen Chandler to the Council's public safety committee.
Their additions have been especially welcomed as MPD continues to address an understaffed force with assertive new recruitment efforts, including recruiting high school students into MPD's mentoring Explorer program.
Using traffic-incident data, MPD strategically helped place THP at highway locations with a recent history of high-volume traffic violations like speeding and crashes.
"This freezes up our officers for service calls," said MPD Assistant Chief Shawn Jones, as well as to help mitigate crashes as drivers respond by seeing more patrol cars on roadways.
THP, along with US Marshalls and Shelby County Sheriff officers have also collaborated with MPD to apprehend a higher number fugitives and particularly violent offenders, the committee was told.
THP along the highways is poised to help MPD target reckless drivers in the city, especially those drivers who tend to dangerously speed through red lights.
Several committee members mentioned witnessing crashes at intersections or near-misses from drivers disregarding lights.
Jones acknowledged the dangerous trend and said making more officers visible at intersections is one part of a plan to help deter unsafe driving.
A recent study that listed Memphis has having the worst drivers in the nation was mentioned during the meeting: a 2019 study cited statistics that 238 car crashes in Memphis ended in 203 fatalities, and 203 fatalities solely due to poor driving.
Councilman Dr. Jeff Warren suggested the city explore possible federal grants that would fund driver's education in the school system, a program that was taken away years ago.
"We have a generation of young adults and kids who could used proper training, Warren said.
"They don't understand the danger of taking a 2-ton vehicle at 60 miles per hour down the city street and what that can do to themselves and other people" in a crash, he said.
Councilman Martavious Jones inquired as to adding more seconds between red and green lights at some intersections.
In response to Councilwoman Rhonda Logan's questions, Manny Belen, director of Memphis engineering told the committee that the city's traffic engineering division is regularly making adjustments to stoplight timing based on accident report data from MPD.
"We are constantly making changes," he said.
