JACKSON, Miss. - More than 12 miles of downed wire and 47 damaged poles were a result of the high winds and lightning Sunday night, according to Entergy.
Entergy has more than 1,300 employees and contract partners working long hours in order to restore service safely and quickly.
As of 11:30 a.m. June 27, there have been fewer than 3,600 customers without power, a massive decrease compared to the prior 25,000 outages, Entergy said.
According to Entergy, most customers impacted are expected to have power by the evening of Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Customers in Hinds, Rankin and Simpson counties are expected to have power restored by Wednesday afternoon, Entergy said.
Check Entergy's outage map for an estimated time for restoration in your area.
FOX13 will continue to follow these updates and report back accordingly.
