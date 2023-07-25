BENTON COUNTY, Miss. - The search for escaped inmate, Kurtis Elkins, has ended, officials say.
On July 25, at around 7 p.m., Elkins was captured at a local hotel in Holly Springs, officials say.
This is the original story:
An inmate escaped custody during a transfer from a Mississippi jail, officials told FOX13.
Kurtis Elkins, 33, escaped custody around 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24, a spokesperson with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office told FOX13 on Tuesday morning.
The sheriff's office said that Elkins was facing violation of probation charges and was on his way to Benton County jail when he made his escape on Highway 4 near the Marshall County/Benton County border.
