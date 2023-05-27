Usa flag

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means there’s no shortage of things to do!

Here's a list of fun events in Memphis this weekend:

  • Parties at the Pyramid Big Cypress Lounge May 26 6 p.m.
  • Memphis Redbirds vs Norfolk Tides Autozone Park May 26 7:05 p.m.
  • H20H Splash Park Children's Museum of Memphis May 27 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Spring Tram Tours Memphis Botanic Gardens May 27 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Memphis Showboats vs Houston Gamblers Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium May 28 1:30 p.m.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News