MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Another deadly shooting in just two days after a man was gunned down in a North Memphis community.
This marks two back-to-back deadly shootings over the weekend.
FOX13 dug into recent data regarding fatalities across the city.
Based on data from the Memphis Police Department, there have been 189 murders in the city of Memphis since January.
FOX13 spoke with a local anti-violence advocate who lives where this latest shooting happened, while also learning he is calling for more to be done.
"Everybody now is free to carry a gun," said 62-year-old Norman Redwing, who oversees The Afrikan Village in North Memphis. "It’s just one of the most painful and tragic days in America that’s happening, especially in the black community."
MPD responded to the latest deadly shooting just before 1:50 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of North McNeil Street in the Evergreen and Klondike neighborhoods. When first responders arrived, they found a man fighting for his life.
According to police, the man, who has not been identified, was taken to an emergency room in critical condition and later pronounced dead.
"We must find a way to hold these people accountable; otherwise, we’re going to all be murdered, gunned down in the street," Redwing said. "People in this community are afraid. The elderly people in this community won’t even go to the store."
Just one day earlier, MPD answered the call to a deadly mass shooting on Meadows Lane in East Memphis.
FOX13 obtained surveillance footage that captured the sound of 23 gunshots.
At this scene, five people were shot — one dead, three in critical condition, including a minor and another who suffered non-critical injuries.
"It’s sad. I think they need to find this guy," said Tony Martin, who’s lived in the Meadows Lane area for the past 4 years. "He needs to be caught. If it’s him, they need to put him straight to death row."
Meanwhile, as for MPD’s latest deadly shooting investigation in the Evergreen community, Redwing said he’s concerned for the future of local neighborhoods: "We’ve got to find a way to do more. This problem is not going away. It’s growing."
FOX13 searched within a quarter-mile radius of where this latest crime happened, finding that in the last six months, there have been two felony weapons violations and 10 aggravated assaults. It’s important to note that these aggravated assault violations do not include domestic violence incidents, which are also tracked in the MPD database.
Meanwhile, according to police, there’s no suspect information in the Evergreen investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Germantown partially lifts water restriction, officials say
- One dead, four others hurt including child in Parkway Village mass shooting, MPD says
- Man killed after shooting in North Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives