Everything you need to know on City of Memphis Election 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - October 3rd is Election Day for the City of Memphis and FOX13 is your hub for everything you need to know to cast your vote.
Polling Locations open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
>> List of Election Day polling locations
>> List of Certified Candidates
>> Find out what districts you live in
>> Click here to view a sample ballet
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}