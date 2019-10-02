  • Everything you need to know on City of Memphis Election

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - October 3rd is Election Day for the City of Memphis and FOX13 is your hub for everything you need to know to cast your vote. 

    Polling Locations open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. 

    >> List of Election Day polling locations

    >> List of Certified Candidates

    >> Find out what districts you live in

    >> Click here to view a sample ballet

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories