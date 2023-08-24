TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. - Tipton County Schools was one of the many school districts in the Mid-South that decided to dismiss class early because of the extreme heat.
Buses lined up early, keeping windows down and trying to work on ventilation throughout the vehicles. The buses at Atoka Elementary also have white tops that actually will have lower the temperature inside significantly, studies have shown.
Unfortunately, temperatures inside one bus were already very high, with very stagnant air because until this bus starts moving, there really won’t be much ventilation.
I went onto a bus around 11 a.m. Thursday, prior to early dismissal at 11:30. The outside temperature was 92 degrees. Inside the bus, it was 99 degrees but with humidity, it felt like 116 degrees.
At regular dismissal time at 2:30 p.m., the temperature outside the bus was 97 degrees as the inside would have been 104 degrees but felt like 121 degrees.
Not hard to see why this school board would not want their students on long bus rides.
That doesn’t take into consideration the temperature of the seats.
I used my temperature gun on the seats that had been sitting in direct sunlight. They were almost at 170 degrees.
I also checked seats that were in tinted windows. They didn’t help much. Those sunny areas clocked in at 152 degrees and the shaded area at 117.
The seated bench itself was just under 110 degrees.
The parents and grandparents I spoke to were all thankful that the school board took proactive measures to protect their children in this extreme Mid-South heat.
