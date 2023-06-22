MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you live in the Mid-South, you may be more at risk of getting sick this summer.
As temperatures start to rise, doctors are already noticing an increase in hospital visits for heat-related illness.
What makes the heat here even more dangerous is the humidity. Doctors say the consequences can be deadly.
"When your core body temperature rises, then it can cause all sorts of inflammatory things and a lot of damage to all the different organs in your body," Dr. Anna Yang, a family medicine and ER physician for Regional One Health, said.
Already this year, Dr. Yang said that she had patients come in with symptoms of heat-related illnesses.
"When you're in the heat exhaustion phase, just cooling and hydration can really make a huge difference," she said. "When you're in heat stroke, this is a lot more aggressive, and this really needs to be handled by an ER professional."
Heat exhaustion happens when the body loses excessive amounts of water and salt, typically from sweating.
If not treated, heat exhaustion can develop into heat stroke. That's a serious medical emergency that happens when your body is unable to control its internal temperature.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness or tiredness, muscle cramps and nausea.
Symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, slurred speech, loss of consciousness and seizures.
"As you know, the heat and humidity here is a huge factor," Dr. Shailesh Patel, the chief medical officer at Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, said. "Obviously, the more humid it is, the more we're going to perspire, the more sweat and we're going have. And we tend to spend a lot more time outside and not take those breaks. So I think we're definitely at a higher risk than other places."
As the temperature rises, Dr. Yang suggests staying out of the heat of the day and drinking plenty of water.
"If you have to be outside, try to stay in the shade, wear a hat, try to stay even more hydrated than you normally would," she said.
Doctors say the elderly, children and the homeless population are especially vulnerable to heat related illness.
If you are having any symptoms of heat stroke, which may include confusion, slurred speech, loss of consciousness and seizures, go to the ER immediately.
