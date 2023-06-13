MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One local entrepreneur has taken notice - and advantage - of a recently-enacted Tenn. law that enables individuals to become a licensed Eyelash Specialist without the prerequisite of gaining a cosmetology certificate.
The Memphis Skin Academy opened this week in Bartlett, offers students a 12-week program that equips enrollees with education for the profession that includes safety and sanitation, eye disease, eye anatomy and more.
#NEW Memphis Skin Academy becomes first in TN to launch new program for Eyelash Extension License.— Carolyn Cerda (@CarolynCerdaTV) June 13, 2023
Students no longer need to attend lengthy/pricey cosmetology or aesthetician program to focus on this skill.
We’re LIVE on @FOX13Memphis Good Morning Memphis with details: pic.twitter.com/UnYWQVk8U1
Upon completion of the program, Memphis Skin Academy students will be able to take their state board exams and receive their official license.
Tennessee State Rep. Antonio Parkinson was a key sponsor of the law signed by Ten. Gov. Bill Lee.
The incentive for potential students is that previously, to become an eyelash tech you needed to finish 1,500 hours in cosmetology school.
The newly carved out professional requires 300 hours of training and costs much less.
"We want our students to have every opportunity available to them," said Melanie Saulsbury, owner of The Memphis Skin Academy. "We are diving deep within our curriculum to ensure they get the best training possible."
Economists say that the eyelash profession is a $1.62 billion industry and projected to be a $2 billion one by 2027.
