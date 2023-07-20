MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department will host a "Sea of Red" procession this Sunday in honor of fallen firefighter Lt. Jeffrey Norman, who was killed while battling a South Memphis house fire earlier this week.
Norman, a 20-year veteran of MFD, died after working a fire on Rile Street late Tuesday.
Sunday's procession starts 8:15 p.m. at the Mid-South Coliseum and ends at Fire Station No. 10.
MFD said in a news release that the procession lineup begins an hour before the event.
Fire companies are asked to enter off Southern Avenue.
The route starts on Early Maxwell Boulevard and concludes at the fire station at 148 South Parkway W.
Only fire and law enforcement vehicles are allowed in the procession; no private vehicles, officials said.
Spectators standing along the route are asked to act "appropriately and safely" during the procession, officials said.
