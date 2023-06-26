MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Many large trees fell from a storm that barreled through the northern section of Shelby County on Sunday, June 25.
In Millington, and especially along Highway 51, large trees caused havoc.
Tree limbs fell across roads and on top of several houses.
Residents were up Monday morning working to chop up limbs and clear debris.
The disruption was compounded by power outages and lost utilities for residents, as it was for over 100,000 MLGW customers in the county as of early Monday morning.
