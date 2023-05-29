MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memorial Day may be the unofficial start of the summer, but for some families it’s about remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
“I came out here for the first time ever in my life,” said Kenneth Rhodes, US veteran.
It was a day of remembrance.
“It’s been really hard. My husband has a memorial headstone here and was laid to rest in Delaware, that’s where he’s from. The taps and the 21 gun salute is what gets to me every time. I can’t help it,” said Glenda Wothers, widow of veteran.
Veterans, families and loved ones came together here at the west Tennessee State Veterans cemetery for the annual Memorial Day ceremony.
From the flyover to veterans sharing stories.
It was an emotional day.
“For those we were not able to save, it’s always a memory and a dedication to America,” said Rosie Flowers, U.S. veteran.
The ceremony is a first for some people but a yearly tradition for many.
Jim Land served 20 years in the U.S. Navy.
Land said he comes every year to pay tribute to his parents and friends who also served in the armed forces.
“I love coming to these things. It makes me happy to see the support our veterans are getting. But it also makes me sad that people have gone before us,” said Jim Land.
After the Memorial Day ceremony, families came out here to the West Tennessee Veteran cemetery to honor their loved ones who served in the armed forces.
