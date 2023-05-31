MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis family claims a family member was wrongfully arrested because of someone else's warrant' and said he was punched in the face for it.
The family had one condition to speak with FOX13: there is cell phone video depicting the incident, but for now, they are declining to release it.
The family of Jamil Ibrahim believes the arrest warrant comes down to the misspelling of a name.
Nabil Bayakly, an Imam and spokesman for the Ibrahim family, said a bag of bullets was found on their business property.
Police were called to retrieve it.
At some point, the officer checked Ibrahim name for possible warrants, telling him he is being arrested as a result.
Bayakly said Memphis Police wrongfully arrested multiple members of their family while serving an outdated and inactive warrant, and used excessive force to make the arrest.
Jamil Ibrahim was arrested and charged with assaulting a first responder, charges Bayakly said are the result of police escalation.
Three other members of the family were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after police said they interfered.
They were released on their own recognizance.
“There was failure on the police behavior on every level,” Bayakly said. “(Police) came in, immediately, and didn’t ask any questions, and it’s clear on the video.”
“The proper admonishment should be taken in order for them to realize that this mistake should not be repeated.”
Bayakly said he is calling for each officer involved to be fired and demanded an apology from the department.
The family said Jamil Ibrahim’s name was misspelled as “Jamal Ibrahim,” whom the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office shows had an inactive warrant for an arrest in 2015.
FOX13's Dakarai Turner viewed cell phone video of the incident provided by the family.
The family declined to release it on the advice of their attorney.
The video shows a female officer push Ibrahim.
He puts his hands behind his back as the two argue.
At one point, a male officer enters the frame and tackles Ibrahim into stacks of boxes, then punches Ibrahim in the head.
An arrest affidavit said Ibrahim was struck in the forehead.
Another set of videos shows Ibrahim’s brother talking the next day with a man they identified as an MPD Major.
In the videos, the Major, whose identity is known to FOX13, said the warrant was “not showing active.”
A warrant listed under Ibrahim name shows an “arrest already occurred,” according to what the Major said, and that “no warrant show[ed] under Ibrahim’s name.
Bayakly said he believes the family was targeted for their cultural heritage.
“It’s the name,” he said.
Bayakly said the family will no longer feel safe calling the police.
“This is profiling,” he said.
Memphis Police have previously declined comment citing the ongoing investigation.
They did not respond to an email Wednesday seeking comment.
