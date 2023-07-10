MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Calls to release video showing a Shelby County deputy shooting a man to death last month are continuing.

Jarveon Hudspeth was shot June 24 during a traffic stop near Rosswood and Allendale.

Hudspeth’s family has since gained support from across the state and around the country, including national civil rights attorney Ben Crump and, locally, Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis.

At one moment during a morning press conference with Charlotte Haggett, Hudspeth’s mother, was unable to speak.

“Just because you’re Black in America, a simple traffic stop should not equal (a) death sentence,” said Crump.

Hudspeth’s family and others demanded all body and dash cam video in the case be released, a request, so far, denied.

“I sit on the sofa every day waiting for him to come through the door knowing he’s never coming back,” Haggett said at the press conference.

Video obtained by FOX13 Investigates showed Hudspeth at 8:30 a.m. leaving the home he shared with his mother a final time. He stopped in front of his white Ford Mustang.

“Understand this: you get to exonerate your officer by releasing the video,” Crump said. “If he did nothing wrong, then why not show the world?”

“The first thing they do is come up with excuse after excuse after excuse as to why we can’t see the video,” Crump said.

Thirty minutes after leaving home, and in the same car, Hudspeth was shot dead when the deputy claimed Hudspeth’s car dragged him during a traffic stop.

His mother told FOX13 Investigates her son worked a full-time job at a Whitehaven Whole Foods and bought the car himself.

We reached out to the sheriff's office about the video; they referred us to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the investigation.

As of news time, no response to emails seeking comment from the TBI had been received.

On Monday afternoon, Sheriff Bonner provided the following statement:

"The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is handling the investigation into the death of Jarveon Hudspeth. All information regarding the case, including notifications to the next of kin, would be through that agency.

It has come to my attention that specific individuals, including Attorney Ben Crump, have made inciting claims regarding releasing video evidence related to this active investigation.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will continue to follow the law as set forth by the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Legislature, and the Courts regarding the release of evidence while there is an active investigation or prosecution.

I strongly condemn these cheap political stunts aimed at manipulating public opinion and causing distress for all involved.

My primary focus remains on protecting the integrity of this investigation and providing support to my deputy, who is still recovering from serious injuries."

Hudspeth's mother said that as of July 10, more than two weeks after his death, she had still not heard anything further from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Crump said that he believes both body and dash cam video from the 21-year-old's death exist.

0:29 City seeks to dismiss Tyre Nichols' lawsuit, cites 'five rogue police officers' in death In a court filing, the city said that Nichols' death was the product of "five rogue police officers," adding that in no way condoned or approved of the officers' action.

During the press conference, Crump also said that he "strongly opposes" the request by the Memphis Police Department to dismiss the $550 million lawsuit against them, filed by the mother of Tyre Nichols in connection to his death.