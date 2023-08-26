MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 sat down with the stepfather of 19-year-old Courtney Ross who died while in the custody of Memphis Police.

"Me being the parent knowing what type of kid we raised, it's kind of heartbreaking," said Mike Pikens, stepfather.

Courtney went to Whitestation and Central High School and was an honor roll student. He had parents who loved him.

"It just doesn't feel real yet," Pikens said.

On August 11, 2023, at about 11 a.m., in Midtown, Memphis Police were called about someone looking into cars.

That person was Courtney Ross.

Officers claimed he ran once they got there and resisted arrest once he was caught.

According to police reports, they put him in the police car where they said he had trouble breathing.

Ross was taken to the hospital which is where he later died. His family does not believe a word of it.

When asked if Courtney had any medical problems, Pikens quickly responded with no.

"No. Courtney played football, rugby, lacrosse and basketball. Never had any issues breathing, arthritis, bronchitis."

The Courtney they knew was a good kid who began struggling with his mental health as a teenager. Sometimes he was rebellious and pushed back against his parents' rules.

Instead of living at home, he chose to live on the streets. Still, his family kept in touch with him every day.

"My wife and I got him all the help. Lakeside, one-on-one counseling, peer counseling and group counseling. I would go by and check on Courtney, sometimes at 2 or 3 in the morning. I would talk to him for sometimes 2-3 hours."

Pikens said that Courtney always had a big loving family that cared for him even though he was homeless.

In fact, on that day when crime tape closed off a Midtown neighborhood, his family decided a change was needed whether Courtney liked it or not.

"The ultimate goal was we have a child on the streets, to get this child healthy and off the streets."

They had decided they were taking Courtney home and were driving around looking for him.

Instead, what happened to him is not the subject of a painful investigation.

"I just want to see exactly what happened so my family can get some closure."

The family along with their attorney, Ben Crump, will stand demanding transparency in their son's death.