MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis family is calling on the community to help them find their missing loved one.
27-year-old Dominique Lomax's family says she was last seen Sunday at an apartment complex where she was reportedly going to meet a man.
"Too many mothers are starting to miss their children. It is becoming outrageous," said Deonte Russell, Lomax's brother.
Russell, who lives in another state, was scrolling on Instagram on Monday when he says he came across a post saying his older sister was missing.
"It's always, 'Oh, my God,' when it is somebody else. And it's always shocking. But you never really feel a person until you're in those circumstances," he said.
Police records say Lomax's mother called officers Monday after she could not get in touch with her daughter.
She told police Lomax was missing from the Highland Meadows apartments on Airways Boulevard.
According to the police report, the complex is the last place anybody saw Dominique Lomax.
Her boyfriend reportedly told officers he dropped her off just before 5 a.m. Sunday to meet someone named Rico.
Minutes later, he told police, Lomax texted him that she was going to walk in. That was the last time he said he heard from her.
About 2 miles away on Lexie Lane, a man told police he was doing yard work when he found a black galaxy cell phone near Holmes Road.
The report says he answered the phone when Lomax's sister called and met up with her Monday so she could get it.
"It's already past 48 hours since the last time somebody heard from her or has seen her," Russell said.
As time ticks by, Russell is asking anyone with information on his sister's whereabouts to come forward.
"My message to Dominique would be I love you," he said. "I'm sorry. I'm really sorry. I really feel like I should have been there."
The report says Dominique Lomax's sister told police she called the man named Rico on Lomax's phone.
He reportedly answered and said he saw Lomax get in a blue car and leave. The family was not able to provide police with any information about Rico or who he is.
Police say Dominique Lomax is 5-foot-11, 200 pounds and and has a red bob.
If you know where she might be, call police.
