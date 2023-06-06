MEMPHIS, Tenn. - June 5 should’ve marked Tyre Nichols’s birthday.
Instead, dozens of his family and friends gathered in Fourth Bluff Park to celebrate his life, which was cut short back in January.
Nichols was 29 years old at the time.
On June 5, Rodney Wells expressed the joy he felt watching all of his son’s favorite things in one place – sunglasses, artwork, skateboarding.
“This is so beautiful. We got guys out there on the skateboards falling, crashing. But you know that’s what Tyre Nichols did, fall and crash. But he always got back up, and got up with a smile on his face,” said Wells.
He later added, “This is putting a smile on my face. It’s making me emotional. I love this. I love this with a passion. Memphis has its ups and its downs, and this is definitely an up.”
His wife, RowVaughn Wells, expressed the same emotions at the turnout and the people who came out to support her son.
“When I woke up this morning, it was my son’s birthday. He made 30 years old. He didn’t come into my room this morning so I could give him a hug. So I had a little breakdown today,” said Wells.
Community members said they showed up to make sure the family of Nichols felt loved and uplifted.
“Celebrate his soul, he should be here to celebrate with us,” said Memphis native Brandon Moore.
“It could’ve been my child. I have a son almost about his age as well, it could’ve been any one of my children,” said Renee Boyd, whose grandson performed with LYE Academy during the celebration.
Attorney Ben Crump thanked all the attendees, and also took the time to acknowledge another somber birthday.
“Both Tyre Nichols and Breonna Taylor, this prince and princess, was born on the same day, June 5th 30 years ago,” said Crump.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot with rifle in own Berclair front yard after argument over parking spot, neighbors say
- ‘I couldn’t function’: Crooks with ties to Nigeria steal Memphis woman’s $77K house payment
- NLE Choppa's mom speaks after officials say rapper's 'Dream Court' destroyed by fireworks
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives