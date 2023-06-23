MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A brother, father, son and friend.
Family and friends gathered in a Southwest Memphis neighborhood on Friday morning.
Memphis Police that a man was shot and killed and another person critically injured after a shooting just after 6 a.m. Friday on Marsonne Street.
It was an emotional scene as family learned of the deadly shooting.
The father of the man who died told FOX13 identified him as his son, 30-year-old Courtnei Cunningham.
A family friend who did not want to be identified said Cunningham always had a smile on his face.
"Always, always got a joke for you," the friend said. "No matter what you say, he'll make you happy."
The friend said Cunningham left behind a son who just celebrated his 10th birthday.
FOX13 saw at least five squad cars at the scene and an ambulance speeding away as our crew arrived.
Memphis Police said that there is no information about the person responsible.
If you know anything about this shooting, MPD urged you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Kidnapped man thrown from car during police chase, two teens and man arrested, MPD says
- Man dead after getting struck by two cars, police say
- TOSHA report shows the cause of FedEx worker's death
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives