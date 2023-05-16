MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A family is mourning the loss of a 9-year-old girl after her mother said the child’s brother shot and killed his sister while playing with a gun on Mother’s Day.
“My baby was everything. My baby was a cheerleader at Ford Road Elementary,” said Christina Williamson, the mother of the girl who died.
A spokesperson with the Memphis Police Department said the death of Maaliya Williamson, 9, pushes the total number of child deaths in Memphis which involved guns to ten.
Williamson said she celebrated Mother’s Day with her children, Sunday, when the family stopped at their home to allow the children to use the restroom.
“Everybody had to use the bathroom. So, we were waiting. So, by the time we could get out we heard a pop. Everybody ran out and I saw my baby slumped over in the truck. It’s the worse feeling ever,” she adds.
Police have arrested James Bowen Jr., 53, and charged him with negligent homicide, child neglect and felon in possession of a handgun.
Williamson said her 7-year-old son pulled Bowen’s gun out of the glove compartment of his vehicle and shot his sister while playing with the weapon.
“I really didn’t want anyone to come out with that because like I said everything went wrong. Yes, he did. He found it (gun) and he’s terrified himself. My baby is traumatized. He’s not but seven. He’s very traumatized,” she adds.
Williamson said Bowen is a family friend.
“He loved my baby. He loved them. He loved all of my kids. It was just a careless mistake,” she adds.
Williamson said she will get therapy for her son right away.
“He cries. He has a teddy bear that he holds. He says it’s his sister. He holds the teddy bear so tight. I don’t blame my baby. He did nothing wrong,” she adds.
Jared Davis is a licensed professional counselor. He said children should receive counseling right away after experiencing trauma.
“That can be in their subconscious for a while and then come out and come out in behaviors when they are older,” said Davis.
Davis said parents should also see therapists after a traumatic experience.
“A lot of times they put themselves second because they don’t feel they are allowed to put themselves first. They think they have to be the strong one and there really needs to be a redefinition of what strength is in a situation like this,” he adds.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral expenses. Visit the link https://rb.gy/5srez
