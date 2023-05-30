OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - 15-year-old Anna Etter is something of a softball star.
The catcher and infielder at Lewisburg High School in Olive Branch helped lead her team to the Mississippi state playoffs.
"Watching not only myself and my team as a whole grow and definitely learn new things is my favorite part," she said. "It definitely teaches me life lessons, too."
One of those lessons, being there for the people who need you.
That's why she's taking some time off from the field to donate bone marrow to her older brother.
"I never expected to have to ask somebody so close to me to have to do something like that," Zach Etter said. "But it meant a lot more than I could put into words that she would do that for me."
22-year-old Zach Etter was diagnosed with leukemia in 2020.
This spring, doctors told him he was relapsing and needed a bone marrow transplant.
Tests revealed his younger sister Anna was a near perfect match.
"Going through cancer as a parent, those are the words you never want to hear for anybody in your family," Anna and Zach's mother Tara Etter said. "But going through it with them and getting to hear just how his sister stepping up to be what I call his champion, I just beam with pride."
For Anna, the decision to help was easy.
It's making the already close bond she shares with her brother unbreakable.
"It's something so easy for him to be so much better, I mean it could be so much worse," she said. "Just a couple of days of sore hips, that is nothing compared to what it could have been."
Zach and Anna's operation is scheduled on June 26.
Doctors will take Anna's healthy blood-forming cells and put them directly into Zach's bloodstream.
