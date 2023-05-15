MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been arrested after a 9-year-old girl was shot and killed in Walker Homes, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting at 3:05 p.m. at a home along Biscayne Road.
Officers were told that a 7-year-old boy shot his 9-year-old sister while he was playing with a gun, police said.
The mother of those two children said 9-year-old Maaliyah went to Ford Elementary and that she was a cheerleader, energetic, loved school and had perfect attendance.
She said she's working on getting therapy for her 7-year-old son who is "absolutely traumatized" after he mistakenly shot his sister.
When MPD made the scene, the girl was found shot and unresponsive, according to court documents.
Maaliyah was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, where she later died, police said.
A woman and a man, James Bowen, were brought in by Memphis Police, documents show.
Bowen told Memphis Police that the 7-year-old boy went inside of the home and told him that he shot his sister and that she was laying outside by a car, police said.
Bowens told police that the boy got the gun out of his car and accidentally shot the girl, records show.
Maaliyah's mother told FOX13 that Bowen is a non-romantic close family friend who spent a lot of time with her kids. She said that undertands that he will have to face consequences but that she has compassion for him.
Bowens is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, criminally negligent homicide and aggravated child abuse, according to official court documents.
Maaliyah's mother told FOX13 that she did not know that Bowen was a convicted felon or that he carried a gun.
