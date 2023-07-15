TUNICA, Miss. - A Tunica man was struck and killed by a Mississippi Highway Patrol Car in May, and loved ones are still looking for answers.
On May 6, Tunica County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) received a call stating that Cornelius Joiner, 27, had been struck by a Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle on U.S. Highway 61 near Sonic.
When TCSO deputies and the Tunica Police Department arrived, they found Joiner seriously injured. He was treated at the scene, but later died from his injuries.
Prentaisha Brown told FOX13 that she is the fiancé of Joiner and she still does not have any answers.
“He left home about 12 o’clock. He said baby I’ll be back home. And I get the call 30-40 minutes later he done got killed. So I’m at this point now where I ain’t heard nothing. I aint got no peace, so mentally I’m messed up mentally but I’m pushing and trying to push forward for my kids.”
There is a flower memorial where authorities found him seriously injured.
