MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One child died and another was injured after a fire at South Memphis duplex on Thursday night, officials said.
According to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD), firefighters responded just before 10 p.m. to the blaze on the 600 block of Mallory Avenue and found two kids were trapped inside the home.
There were electrical issues inside of the main bathroom near the doorway that caused the fire, according to MFD.
MFD said a 5-year-old girl died at the scene.
Family members identified that girl to FOX13 as Destiny.
A 7-year-old girl was rushed to Regional One Burn, MFD said. She is in critical condition.
MFD confirmed that the estimated damage of the property totaled out to be $25,000.
A FOX13 crew on the scene reported that a family with three kids were already outside the home when firefighters arrived.
There were no firefighters injured during the incident, MFD said
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shooting at Lil Baby concert inside of FedExForum was premeditated, police say
- Elementary school teacher charged with rape of child in Tipton County
- Woman shot in Downtown Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives