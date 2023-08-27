COURNTEY ROSS VIGIL

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The family of Courtney Ross held a candlelight in his remembrance on Sunday evening.

Ross died in police custody after a confrontation with Memphis Police officers in Midtown on Friday, August 11.

He was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, but was pronounce dead at the hospital, police said.

The officers involved in the man's arrest have been relieved of their duties, pending the results of the investigation, which is being led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), officials said.

The candle light was held at the Belvedere Park on Madison at 6p.m. on August 27.

