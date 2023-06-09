MEMPHIS, Tenn. - What happened to Jaylin McKenzie?
Almost six months after his death in Memphis, family and loved ones say there are still no answers.
Now, they’re enlisting the help of activists from across the nation.
“In this situation here, we’re still at step one. We have a mother who is grieving the loss of her son with no answers,” said Andrew Joseph of Black Lives Matter Grassroots.
It’s been almost six months since the 20-year-old McKenzie was killed after a Memphis Police traffic stop.
“No one — absolutely no one! — has called this family to help this family to seek answers,” said Jennifer Cain, a Memphis organizer and founder of B.L.I.N.D, or Black Leaders Improving Negro Development.
Police said the car he was in was deemed suspicious and McKenzie was one of four men that got out the car and ran.
Police said that was when a suspect shot at cops and one returned fire, killing McKenzie.
In March, FOX13 spoke to his mother, Ashley McKenzie-Smith, who said her son was visiting from Atlanta.
“We need closure and want to know what happened,” she said at the time.
She added, “To know that my son was killed and he wasn’t even from Memphis. Just visiting on a trip.”
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said, “Our investigation remains active and ongoing. Per state statute, we are quite limited in the information we can release at this time.”
The Shelby County District Attorney’s office said: “After TBI completes their investigation, our Justice Review Unit will review the case and make recommendations — if any — to DA Mulroy. We will have to wait to for the TBI to complete the investigation.”
As that investigation continues, activists from near and far said they’re ready to fight for McKenzie’s family and they’re calling on the community to do the same.
“Murder is murder. You have to not just pick and choose who you’re going to stand with because when it knocks on your door, we’re going to be the ones standing with you. We need you to get up and stand with these families,” said Vida Abusaleh, the aunt of Alton Sterling, who was killed by police in Baton Rouge in 2016.
Memphis Police said that this investigation has been completely turned over to the TBI.
The family and loved ones of McKenzie will be holding a rally Saturday afternoon at American Way Park.
It will begin with a march at Mt. Moriah Police Station at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, with the festivities at the park to last from 2-6 p.m.
