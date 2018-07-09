0 Family on the verge of losing everything given second chance

A Hernando, Mississippi family in the depths of despair is given an unlikely second chance.

Stacy Alexander was on the verge of losing everything when My Town Miracles stepped in.

“I'm alone I'm alone and I'm doing it by myself,” said Alexander.

In 2016, Stacy Alexander wondered if anyone was listening after she lost her husband and sole provider Rusty in a tragic accident. She was about to lose her home, bills were mounting and she was caring for her daughter Paisley whose in the middle of her own battle.

"We had all sorts of GI issues, she has spinal issues, both of her hips are externally rotated, she's got respiratory stuff, she had chronic lung disease," says Alexander.

Paisley has dwarfism. He see's 15 different doctors and was recently diagnosed with a heart condition. With medical appointments weekly for the last five years, Alexander said the burden was overwhelming.

"I just feel like when you come from the very bottom of the situation where you literally can't see out and you feel like your world is crumbling in on you and then all of a sudden there is light," said Alexander.

The light for the Alexanders came from non-profit My Town Miracles.

"The idea of a miracle for us is when somebody is out of options and they are literally on their knees praying for an answer to a prayer we think God can use us to answer that prayer,” says Brandon Artiles.

My Town Miracles heard the cries of the Alexanders are reached out by paying her mortgage and other bills for six months.

“Relief, relief and so thankful like I couldn’t even express my gratitude to them, all I could say is thank you,” said Alexander.

My Town Miracles depends on private and public donation to allow them to help others.

They’re also this year’s beneficiary of Chick fila's Family Picnic and Field Day will be held on June 30th at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

For times and ticket information, you can log onto here.





