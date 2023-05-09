MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Being a foster parent isn’t for everyone.
More than 1,200 foster children are in the Tennessee Department of Children's Services without a loving home.
FOX13 told you about this on May 8, as we investigated a DCS office in Memphis that had been used to house children up until recently.
One family is raising awareness for the critical need for foster parents.
“We found out what the needs are in Shelby County and the numbers and how there is over 1,200 children in foster care. Our hearts were broken,” said Virginia Roberts, a foster mom.
But for Roberts, this was her calling.
After having four kids, Roberts and her husband started their foster care journey.
First, they attended an eight-week class called Tennessee Key.
It includes CPR training, trauma training and everything they needed to know to become foster parents.
Then DCS came to their house for a background check and to make sure their home was safe.
Roberts said they adopted three kids, including two teenage sisters.
“They really felt unloved, unwanted, and we were actually the last call before they split the sisters up and started back at the top of the list,” said Roberts.
Roberts said there’s a desperate need for foster parents willing to take teens, siblings, and Spanish speaking-children.
“I think a lot of people are scared of getting too attached, having to say goodbye or just their daily routine getting interrupted or not be able to interact with the teenagers," said Roberts.
But it's not all on you, as DCS provides financial support for foster families.
The agency also pays for the child’s college tuition.
"There’s all kinds of services to help support children and youth in foster care and financial assistance for foster. We also assist initially with the clothing allowance and anything that that child needs. We will support the family,” said Lindsay Coleman, the DCS executive director of child programs.
The Roberts family volunteers their home for children to sleep while in temporary placement.
If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, you can head over to the DCS website and attend a free class that tells you everything you need to know.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Engineers starting repairs to prevent 'potential dam failure' at Arkabutla Dam
- Frayser woman calls on city to take action after car crashes into her home
- Car theft victim speaks out after KIA stolen from driveway
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives