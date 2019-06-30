Family says goodbye to wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter

The service was held Saturday at Fort DeRussy Beach Park in Waikiki, the newspaper says.
Chapman, 51, died Wednesday at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu after an almost 2-year battle with cancer.
The Star-Advertiser says that after a short prayer circle on a grassy stretch at Fort DeRussy Beach Park, a flotilla of outrigger canoes, stand-up paddle boarders, surfers and several large boats, including a catamaran, headed out in tribute. They were later joined by her husband Duane "Dog" Chapman and other family members.
