OSCEOLA, Ark. - Members of one Arkansas family say they’re looking for justice after their loved one was shot and killed by Osceola Police on Wednesday morning.
Family say that man was 33-year-old Keivion Jones and he leaves behind a wife and four children.
Hours after the tragic news that her only son was shot and killed, Gloria Clark said she spent most of the day still trying to process the news.
She said her son was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in 2015.
“What people don’t realize is mental illness is real and my son had a mental illness, but that still doesn’t justify if he had his back turned to shoot him 15 times,” said Clark.
She said she heard what happened from her brother, Andrew Alexander, who witnessed the shooting.
Alexander told FOX13 what he remembered, saying it started with Jones showing up with police close behind.
“They got out with their guns already out, they said 'Keivion, drop the weapon.' And he said, 'Man y’all know I got a license to carry.' I had started walking. Next thing I know, he turns around to run and they just start shooting,” Alexander recalled.
According to Arkansas State Police, officers with the Osceola Police Department showed up at the home on Donaldson Street after finding a car that was driven by a suspect who reportedly pointed a rifle at an employee of a local convenience store.
The report stated that Osceola Police fired their weapons, striking Jones, after Jones pointed a rifle at them.
Alexander said Jones had a license to carry and was not a threat.
“No he was not. And you cannot shoot nobody in the back, whether they have a gun or not,” said Alexander.
For Clark, she wants justice, but she also has a message for those involved.
“For the officers, if it was one or two, I’ve already forgiven them,” she said.
She then added, “God knows best and now my son no longer has to deal with the troubles of this world.”
Arkansas State Police said this investigation will now go to a prosecutor to decide whether or not the use of deadly force followed Arkansas law.
