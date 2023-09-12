MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is dead after a high-speed chase involving Memphis Police and a stolen car ended in a crash.
It happened on Jackson Avenue and Bayliss Avenue early Sunday morning.
The family of a woman killed in that crash spoke only to FOX13.
“My niece was laying out there in a pool of blood,” said Tomeika Lewis, aunt.
It was a Saturday night filled with football, music and fun for Tynisha Pittman and her family.
After the Southern Heritage Classic, they were traveling on Jackson Avenue to their next stop. But, they never made it.
“My daughter called me and told me to get up because we were in an accident. I’m laying on my right side and Tynisha is not responding,” said Sonya Henderson, aunt.
Four people were inside a 2011 Honda including Pittman.
Police records accused 30-year-old Leslie Tate of stealing a black Land Rover Saturday night.
Investigators said they tried to pull Tate over, but he ran the red light at the intersection of Jackson and Bayliss, crashing into Pittman’s car.
“It totaled my whole car. The whole front of it was messed up, but the impact was more on her side. The air bag came out as well. When that happened, I saw the guy get out of the black truck and started running,” family member, driver.
Police records show Pittman’s condition was downgraded from critical to stable.
But, Pittman did not survive her injuries.
Family members FOX13 spoke with said they are heartbroken and want justice for Pittman’s death.
“They need to be held accountable for it because it's their fault. It’s not our fault they had somebody on a high-speed chase. They should do better. They need to sit down and come up with a new policy, a new strategy on how they can handle that because what they do is obviously not working,” said Trechelle Lewis, family member.
Leslie Tate is charged with reckless driving, evading arrest and theft of property.
FOX13 reached out to Memphis Police about Tate being charged for Tynisha’s death.
They said the investigation continues.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Search continues for 21-year-old woman who disappeared from Memphis Riverboat
- Federal indictments outline attempt to cover up murder of Tyre Nichols by former MPD officers
- Husband killed wife at Collierville apartments, ran off to Texas before arrest, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives