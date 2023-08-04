MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two teens gunned down in a Southeast Memphis neighborhood in June.
On Friday, the family of one of the victims spoke out about the deadly shooting.
The family identified the 18-year-old killed alongside a 15-year-old girl as Kentavion Dancey.
Police said four men fired shots at them on Valleydale Drive before leaving in a maroon-colored sedan.
Dancey, who attended Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School, had signed up and had packed his bags for the military before the deadly shooting, his family said.
The family said that the 15-year-old girl was his girlfriend.
They were sitting outside her home when four men with ski masks and hoodies opened fire on the couple, according to Dancey's family and the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
The family said they want the people responsible off the streets.
“It just was some guys that walked up, masked up and killed both of them on the side of the house," said Asia Parteen, Dancey's aunt. "My nephew had just turned 18, the young lady was 15, so we don’t know. Why? We couldn’t believe it when we heard it, but it was like why we don’t understand why, we want answers.”
Dancey's grandmother, Loran Stevison, is still in disbelief about his death.
"My feelings are hurt because he wanted to go to the Army," the grandma said. "Then I wanted him to finish school. that’s what I always told him to finish school, he always stayed at home. We always stayed in the house."
