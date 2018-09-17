Family targeted, shot at multiple times while sleeping inside Memphis home, neighbors say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is recovering after her family was shot at multiple times while they were sleeping early Monday morning.
Neighbors who didn’t want to be identified said they heard several gunshots overnight in the 6500 block of Chauncey Cove in Hickory Hill.
And though police have not confirmed the motive or circumstances, neighbors told FOX13 it appeared to be a drive-by shooting. And they think the home was targeted.
FOX13's Siobhan Riley spoke with neighbors and officers about the shooting. The latest on the investigation into the shooting -- on FOX13 News at 5:30 p.m.
One neighbor said he heard eight or 10 gunshots and tail lights of a car driving away.
The 46-year-old woman was shot in the left ankle, and police told FOX13 the couple’s 18-year-old son was also home at the time.
There was shattered glass and at least three bullet holes in the door.
MPD said the woman and her husband were sleeping in their bedroom near the front of the house when someone opened fire.
No one else was injured, but police are now searching for the shooter.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, call Crime Stoppers.
