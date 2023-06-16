MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The uncertainty is over. As of Friday, Ja Morant’s fate is sealed. The NBA announced the Grizzlies point guard will serve a 25-game suspension for his second gun-related incident.
In a statement, NBA commissioner Adam Silver called Morant’s behavior “alarming and disconcerting” and said basketball needs to take a backseat for him.
Fans had been anxiously awaiting the decision for more than a month. Now that the news is finally out, many are split on the decision. Some believe Morant got off easy considering this was the second time he was disciplined for displaying a gun on Instagram live, while others believe he didn’t break any laws and issues in his personal life are not worth the lengthy suspension.
“If you do the same thing twice, it’s shame on you if you know better,” Michael McCall, a customer at Presidential Barber Lounge on Madison Avenue, told FOX13 mid-haircut.
“It’s kind of messing him up and it’s really excessive, man,” Jay Holmes, his barber, said.
Morant’s suspension was all the staff and customers at the barber shop could talk about since the news broke. Not everyone agreed whether the punishment fit the crime.
Some fans felt he should have learned his lesson the first time he was suspended for brandishing a gun on social media and should not be hanging out with his problematic friend Davonte Pack. Others believe he is young and should be forgiven for his off-court mistake.
“But if he knew what was going on, he probably wouldn’t have done that,” Holmes said of the livestream posted to Pack’s Instagram.
“Right, so his friend needs his [explicit] whooped,” McCall said.
Though they might disagree on the extent of the punishment, many agreed the Grizzlies will survive the start of the season without the team’s star player, though they look forward to him coming back.
“We’re behind you and we’re looking forward to seeing you play,” Holmes said.
Morant released a statement on the suspension to ESPN. In it, he apologized to the NBA, the Grizzlies, his fans, his sponsors and more. He pledged to spend the time off working on his mental health and decision making
"I've had time to reflect and I realize how much hurt I've caused," Morant wrote. "I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis. To Adam Silver, Zach Kleiman and Robert Pera- who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me- I'm sorry for the harm I've done. To the kids who look up to me, I'm sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I'm going to be better. To all of my sponsors, I'm going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all of my fans, I'm going to make it up to you, I promise.
I'm spending the offseason and my suspension continuing to work on my own mental health and decision making. I'm also going to be training so that I'm ready to go when I can be back on the court. I know my teammates are going to hold it down and I'm so sorry I won't be out there with you at the beginning of the season. I hope you'll give me the chance to prove to you over time I'm a better man than what I've been showing you."
