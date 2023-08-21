MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A toddler survived after accidentally shooting himself early Sunday morning.
It happened at an apartment complex on Meadowview Drive in Parkway Village.
It’s a story we’ve seen many times: children finding guns in their home.
This time a 2-year-old boy shot himself in the thumb at the Residences at Lakeview apartments.
“I rushed home and basically opened my door and saw my baby on the floor with plenty of blood,” said an anonymous mother.
Memphis Police responded to the call around 2 a.m.
The mother didn’t want to reveal her identity.
She told FOX13 she was at work while her two sons were home with their father Kedarious Deon Hawkins.
Police records show Hawkins was cleaning the kitchen while his 2- and 4-year-olds were watching TV in the living room.
That is when he heard the gunshot and saw his 2-year-old son bleeding from his right thumb.
Investigators said the father left the gun in between the couch cushions.
Hawkins is charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse and theft of property.
“I was just shocked. It was their dad, so I was shocked,” said an anonymous mother.
FOX13 has been digging into Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital data of juveniles treated for gunshot wounds.
We found as of last week 115 children were treated at the Memphis hospital so far this year.
“He’s alive today, and I need my kids," said the mother.
Luckily the little boy was taken to Le Bonheur to be treated for his gunshot wound in the thumb.
The gun was reported stolen in DeKalb County, GA.
Police records show the father did not know the gun was stolen.
