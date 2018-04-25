Father of 9 murdered at work, teen charged in killing

A second person has been charged in connection to the murder of a Memphis store clerk.
Alan Humphreys, 17, is charged with first degree murder and first degree murder in perpetration of a felony. He is the second suspect to face charges related to the killing of Marcel Wicks.
The deadly incident happened November 7, 2017 at Brothers Deli and Grocery on Winfield. Wicks worked as a clerk at the store.
The father of nine was behind the counter when a man in a hoodie rushed in, jumped across the counter and shot him multiple times. Police documents identify the 17-year-old as the one who pulled the
Ronald Lauderdale, 19, was arrested in March. He is charged with facilitation to commit first degree murder.
Investigators said Lauderdale walked into the store and looked around. He didn't buy anything, and he talked to the clerk before leaving the store, according to a police affidavit.
That suspect, identified in police documents as Ronald Lauderdale, went outside to speak with a group of men. Investigators said he then stood watch outside as another suspect rushed into the store, jumped across the counter and shot the clerk multiple times.
Humphreys is the suspect charged with pulling the trigger.
