MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands are without power this Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend.
FOX13 is learning this just might continue to be the reality for at least the next couple of days.
MLGW shocked its customers with a notice that many will remain without power through Wednesday.
“Well, that’s too long, yea that’s too long. We’re paying too much to be off like this, so yea we need some power.”
In a recent news release, the utility company explained about 15,000 customers are still sitting in the dark. The release goes on to say most will have power by Tuesday evening, while full restoration is not expected until Wednesday night.
“This is ridiculous. They should have been had this taken care of,” Orlando Owens told FOX13 while sitting inside his car. Owens explained he’d been driving around all morning and afternoon because his power was out in his apartment complex.
FOX13 caught up with several others who were tenants at the Highland Meadows Apartment complex who shared their frustration.
“We’ve been without power since about 2:35 this morning and it hasn’t been back on,” said Antonia Wright. “My food is spoiling and it’s very hot in the house.”
Corterious Boyd told FOX13 he was forced to cancel Father’s Day plans due to unexpected outages.
“That’s another thing. I got to try to make that work. I thought I was going to barbeque today,” Boyd said.
According to MLGW, most customers will be restored by Tuesday, depending on severe weather. Full restoration isn’t expected until Wednesday.
The power company said electricity is already back on for 29,000 of its customers.
