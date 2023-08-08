MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The former Memphis Police officer who struck and killed two people was sentenced to prison Tuesday.
Antonio Marshall, who was relieved of duty shortly after the fatal crash in 2021, will serve a year behind bars and four years of supervised release.
Marshall was spotted driving recklessly and clocked going 114 miles an hour just seconds before the fatal crash near the corner of Walnut Grove and Germantown Parkway.
One of the victims’ fathers told FOX13 that sentence is not enough. Travis Parham, Jr. was just 19 years old when he was killed.
According to his father, he had just pulled onto Walnut Grove when Marshall hit him at 99 miles an hour. The impact was so strong Parham’s car was ripped in two.
“I’m thankful for the years that I had with my baby,” Travis Parham, Sr. said. “I don’t know if I can ever get over this. I know I won’t.”
Two crosses stand on Walnut Grove where Parham and his cousin, Wallace Morris, were killed.
Parham’s father said he still remembers the fateful call he got from his daughter the morning after his son’s death.
“She said, ‘Dad, he isn’t at home. He and Wallace were killed last night,’” he said. “I dropped the phone. I was on my way to work that morning and just fell out.”
Parham, Sr. said he had been forced to relive that day for the last two years while he waited for the justice system to run its course. Now, the wait is finally over, but he is not happy with the outcome: one year in prison for Antonio Marshall, the driver responsible.
“I really don’t think that was enough. It should have been a lot more for two lives. No matter what anybody says, that’s just wrong,” he said. “It’s an unjust system out here. It’s almost like if you have a badge or had a badge, you are above the law.”
He said the one silver lining is knowing Marshall is now a felon and will never be able to work as a police officer again. He believes Marshall has a lot to think about during his sentence.
“Sometimes, you can do things that will haunt you for the rest of your life,” Parham said. “You can do things that will change other people’s lives forever as well.”
He said he wouldn’t have made it through the last two years without his family and plans to push for stricter laws against reckless driving and vehicular homicide now that sentencing is over.
