MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The father of 19-year-old Travis Parham Jr. is speaking out.
Parham Jr. was killed in a crash in June 2021.
The father said the former off-duty Memphis Police officer accused of speeding before a crash that killed Parham Jr. and his cousin, 42-year-old Wallace Morris, wants a plea deal that would allow him to not serve any additional jail time and instead placed on probation with a possibility of his criminal record wiped clean.
Antonio Marshall was relieved of his MPD duties shorty after the crash.
“Somebody who loves their kid they would never accept that. Never accept that," Travis Parham Sr. said. "That’s a hard pill to swallow when you know that child didn’t deserve that. It was an accident. But at the end of the day, it was a reckless accident that could have been avoided if you had not been going 114 mph."
Police said the crash happened on Walnut Grove Road near Germantown Parkway.
“When I got ready to walk out the door, he popped up and said, ‘Daddy, I love you. Be safe.’ I said, ‘You too, baby,’ and that was the last time I saw my baby,” the father said about the day his son had been killed.
Parham said life without his son has been challenging.
“Still to this day, I still can’t believe it, man," the father said. "I go to my son’s grave almost every other day."
Parham said Marshall, who is a veteran, should be held to a higher standard.
“Man, It’s a nightmare because this could easily happen to your child, your child, anybody’s child and I’m pleading for not just my child, but I’m pleading for every child it could have been,” the father said.
FOX13 News reached out to the Shelby County District Attorney’s office for a statement. The DA’s office responded:
“The Shelby County DA’s Office opposes Antonio Marshall’s intent to make an open plea at his next court date. An open plea is one that is made without any promise from the prosecution. In this case, we will strenuously oppose Mr. Marshall’s open plea for diversion — but ultimately the decision is up to the judge, who we trust will make a reasonable decision. Our office shares the family’s concern in wanting Mr. Marshall to serve jail time.”
Marshall is due in court Aug. 8.
