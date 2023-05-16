Favre asks Mississippi Supreme Court to remove him from welfare lawsuit

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018. Favre is asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to remove him as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money that was supposed to help some of the neediest people in the United States. In papers filed late Monday, May, 15, 2023, Favre's attorneys argue the Mississippi Department of Human Services is making “utterly meritless” legal arguments in suing Favre.