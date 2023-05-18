SOMERVILLE, Tenn. - Tragedy at a Fayette County school leaves a southwestern Tennessee community in shock.
A day later, students, faculty and parents at Fayette-Ware High School are left to cope with the loss of two students who died from an overdose.
We learned that a third student was hospitalized.
The students' ages range from 16 to 17.
FOX13 is taking a closer look at overdoses. We spoke with a Fayette County Sheriff’s Department official who said they’ve answered other drug-related calls at the school in the past.
Chief Deputy Ray Garcia explained that although they’ve had other calls at the school, the other incidents were not as severe as what they witnessed at the high school Tuesday.
“Everything we have dealt with at the school up to this point has been the THC vape pens or the delta-8 vapes or gummies, or something along those lines, something that wasn’t necessarily life-threatening, but it was an illegal narcotic,” Garcia told FOX13.
“What we’re seeing with the vapes is the THC content is so strong or the delta-8, which is a synthetic, would cause the user to pass out or to faint or to have a medical emergency where they felt like their heart was racing, or a panic attack or something like that, that would prompt a medical or law enforcement response.”
Garcia also explained that overdoses in Fayette are growing.
According to the Chief Deputy, the county has never recorded overdoses prior to May of 2021.
“From May 1st of ’21 to December 31st of ’22, Fayette County had 158 overdoses and 21 of those were fatalities, and to go from nothing to seeing that many in that short of a timespan.”
Year-to-date numbers revealed more insight on overdoses in the area.
“In 2023 we’ve experienced 42 overdose calls and four of those resulted in death, that’s including the two from last night.”
