SOMERVILLE, Tenn. - Construction in West Tennessee continues with Ford’s Blue Oval City moving in.
On Tuesday, people who live across Fayette County had a chance to ask their questions to leaders, including when hiring can happen and what the impact will be moving forward.
A full parking lot at Buckley Carpenter Elementary, and they were all here for one thing: to ask questions about Blue Oval City and find out the latest in the project.
Hundreds of local business owners and community members showed up Tuesday to learn more about their new Fayette County neighbor.
“We just opened a physical therapy clinic in Somerville so we’re wanting to see how Blue Oval will affect our growth as a company,” said local business owner Dean Clouse.
“How is we gonna benefit from them and how are we gonna make it beneficial for the younger generation?” said Fayette County native Barry Turner.
It’s a project that encompasses almost all of West Tennessee, including Fayette and Haywood counties, and leaders said that’s why it’s important to get the community feedback early on.
“The initial phase is, of course, construction and that’s going well and that’s really getting to its peak by quarter three this year and it’s well on track,” said Kel Kearns, manager of the Tennessee Electric Vehicle Center.
With $5.6 billion invested, people said it’s natural to have questions.
And residents said they’re glad to be able to ask them.
“I think it’s good. It’s the only way we’re going to get the information we need,” Turner said.
“I think it’s good," Clouse said. "Everybody does wanna know how it’s going to affect our community. We’re going to grow. Clearly, we’re going to grow. We’re already starting to grow. We can see the construction."
