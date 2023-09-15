NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) received $107 million in additional funding to include upgrades for youth development centers.

It was provided by the State Building Commission and $19 million will go towards designing new Woodland Hills and John S. Wilder youth development centers.

It was previously reported in March that three teens escaped the Wilder Youth Development Center.

Surveillance footage showed the moments three teen suspects were spotted after escaping in Somerville.

The new facilities will increase bed capacity by more than 150 across the state according to a press release.

John S. Wilder youth development centers will secure 72 beds and the infrastructure will expand to 96 beds for future needs.

The staff-secure facility will have 24 beds with the ability to expand to 48 in the new center a well.

That gives DCS the ability to offer a total of 216 beds in the new center.