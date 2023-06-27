FBI and Homeland Security ignored ‘massive amount’ of intelligence before Jan. 6, Senate report says

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110 to to 115 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the Missouri Bootheel and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. Potential exists for the Excessive Heat Watch to be extended into Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&

...Code Orange Ozone Forecast for Today... The Shelby County Health Department has issued a Code Orange Ozone Forecast effective for Shelby County Tennessee, Crittenden County Arkansas, and DeSoto County Mississippi, including the city of Memphis for Today. This ozone forecast is due to forecasted ozone values that will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. These values will exceed the Environmental Protection Agency's federal safe health standard. The Shelby County Health Department recommends that sensitive groups which include active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Please continue to check the latest air quality forecasts and updates until monitored values return to safe levels. For more information go to www.airnow.gov.