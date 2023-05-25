MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Shelby County Commissioner from one of the most prominent families in Memphis is now under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or the FBI.
Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr. has served here in the Shelby County Government building and across the trolley tracks at city hall for over a decade.
Now, he’s facing a federal criminal investigation.
FOX13 found archived video of that vote from almost four years ago that put him in this hot water.
“Upon passage, we would be able to ensure that all fifth graders, ages 9, 10, 11, will be able to acquire the skillsets we were able to see personally when we went to Prince George’s County,” Ford Jr. said, in part, during a July 2019 commission meeting.
Ford Jr. expressed his support for an item that approved a grant contract of $450,000 for Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South.
He continued: “I’d like to thank my commissioners for consideration of item 32 as amended.”
Then, Ford Jr. leaves as the votes are cast.
According to investigators, the commissioner then sold used computers to Junior Achievement.
"For our purposes it is related to the investigation of the misuse of public funds,” said Jeff Ridner, Assistant District Attorney from the 17th District, in a phone call.
On Thursday morning, the FBI confirmed there was a search warrant for a home on Summer Shade Lane in Whitehaven.
Property records show the home belongs to Edmund Ford Sr., the father of Ford Jr.
The home is also listed on campaign filings for Ford Jr.
In a statement hours later, a spokesperson for Mayor Lee Harris released this statement:
"Mayor Harris had no prior knowledge of the search warrant served on Commissioner Ford. However, everyone, including Mr. Ford, is entitled to the presumption of innocence. Also, I would like to note that the Mayor has been working for some time to advance a series of local reforms and breathe new life into the County’s Ethics Ordinance. Getting serious about these efforts seems more important now than ever. Additional details, if any, about this current investigation will have to come from the investigating agencies."
Commission Chairman Mickell Lowery said all he and his fellow commissioners can do is wait.
“We just look forward to hearing the results of the investigation once completed and we’ll take action if there any to be taken at that time,” he told FOX13 over the phone.
When asked about the statement from Mayor Harris about the county’s ethics ordinance, Lowery said, “We’ve talked about an ethics commission and putting forth a chairman of that commission and he and I recently talked about that in the last month or so.”
FOX13 reached out to Ford Jr. by phone and by text and did not get a response.
FOX13 also reached out to seven other commissioners for comment.
As of Thursday night, only three responded, all saying "no comment."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Teen steals car from Horn Lake apartments before being shot, police say
- Man in custody after deadly shooting in Horn Lake, police say
- 'Put it in reverse, Terry': Viral video star raising funds to buy new van
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives