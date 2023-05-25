Edmund Ford Sr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The FBI conducted a search at a Ford family home in Memphis on Thursday, May 25, 2023. 

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to FOX13 that the search was carried out around 6 a.m. at the home on Summer Shade Lane. 

Online records show that the home is owned by Memphis City Council member Edmund Ford Sr. 

Finance records show the home is associated with both Edmond Ford Sr. and his son Dr. Edmund Ford, Jr. 

Details regarding the nature of the FBI's search were not released. 

