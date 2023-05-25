MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The FBI conducted a search at a Ford family home in Memphis on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
An FBI spokesperson confirmed to FOX13 that the search was carried out around 6 a.m. at the home on Summer Shade Lane.
Online records show that the home is owned by Memphis City Council member Edmund Ford Sr.
Finance records show the home is associated with both Edmond Ford Sr. and his son Dr. Edmund Ford, Jr.
Details regarding the nature of the FBI's search were not released.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- First Black man to graduate from University of Memphis with doctorate in Applied Linguistics
- Tina Turner dies at 83, manager says
- Woman uses stolen identity to buy BMW, Mercedes, Audi, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives