MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The FBI conducted a search at a Ford family home in Memphis on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
According to a statement from Kelly Roberts, Communications Specialist for Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, the search warrant was served on Edmund Ford Jr., a Shelby County Commissioner.
"Mayor Harris had no prior knowledge of the search warrant served on Commissioner Ford," the statement said, in part.
An FBI spokesperson confirmed to FOX13 that the search was carried out around 6 a.m. at the home on Summer Shade Lane.
Online records show that the home is owned by Memphis City Council member Edmund Ford Sr.
Finance records show the home is associated with both Edmond Ford Sr. and his son Dr. Edmund Ford, Jr.
The full statement released by Communications Specialist Roberts is below.
"Mayor Harris had no prior knowledge of the search warrant served on Commissioner Ford. However, everyone, including Mr. Ford, is entitled to the presumption of innocence. Also, I would like to note that the Mayor has been working for some time to advance a series of local reforms and breathe new life into the County’s Ethics Ordinance. Getting serious about these efforts seems more important now than ever. Additional details, if any, about this current investigation will have to come from the investigating agencies."
Details regarding the nature of the FBI's search were not released.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- First Black man to graduate from University of Memphis with doctorate in Applied Linguistics
- Tina Turner dies at 83, manager says
- Woman uses stolen identity to buy BMW, Mercedes, Audi, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives