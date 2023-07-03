MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's a warning every parent needs to hear: the food you're feeding your baby may contain hazardous heavy metals.
In January, the Food and Drug Administration announced the "Closer to Zero" initiative, which is aimed at reducing the amount of heavy metals in food for children under age 2.
Despite mounting pressure to reduce levels, the overall risk of many baby food products has not improved.
In 2018, Consumer Reports tested 50 baby food products and found concerning levels of heavy metals in most of them.
Now five years later, the organization retested several products and found heavy metal levels have gone down in some foods but can still be found in many others.
"We need to know. I mean, these are our babies, and we want to make sure that they're healthy all the way around," Chantara Perkins, a mother of three children, said.
Perkins has always been careful about what she feeds her three kids.
"When they get to be about 3-4 months when they were babies, I started just giving them a little tablespoon of sweet potatoes, mashed up green beans, potatoes, things like that," she said.
But even some foods generally considered healthy may contain toxins, like arsenic, mercury and cadmium.
The new analysis from Consumer Reports found concerning levels in many products, including rice and rice products, sweet potatoes and carrots.
"We know that toxic exposure of lead, arsenic and other heavy metals, there is concern for brain development, neural development, behavioral problems, and potentially cancer risks," Dr. Jennifer Snow, the chief medical officer at Baptist Children's Hospital in Memphis, said.
Through random testing, consumer reports found levels of some heavy metals in baby food have fallen since 2018.
Other products are showing higher levels.
"I think the move to reduce heavy metals in baby foods is a step in the right direction. But you're not going to eliminate in completely. It is naturally occurring in our environment," Dr. Snow said.
You don't have to eliminate sweet potatoes, rice or carrots from your child's diet altogether.
Doctors recommend serving them in rotation with many different veggies and whole grains.
Another tip: instead of using packaged baby food products with rice, make your own and cook it in water.
The FDA says this can reduce arsenic content by up to 60%.
