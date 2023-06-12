MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man robbed a woman, who can't speak English, carrying groceries into her house, police said.
Julian Neely, 43, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, a court report reads.
A mother and her two children, one six and the other one, had just returned from the store and was carrying groceries into her house on Feb. 27.
She noticed a silver SUV parked near her house on Fawn Hollow Circle in Hickory Hill.
A man approached them as she began unloading bags of groceries.
He pointed the barrel of a gun at her temple and spoke to her.
Unable to understand English, she could not respond to what he was saying, the police report said.
The man forcibly took the purse around her neck and hurried away in the SUV, as her children cried.
Investigators developed Neely as a suspect, police said.
The woman identified Neely in a six-person photo lineup.
His bond was set at $450,000.