MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A federal bond is set for four of the five former Memphis Police officers charged in the murder of Tyre Nichols.
On Tuesday, FOX13 reported they’re facing criminal charges such as excessive force and obstruction of justice stemming from January 7, the night of Nichol’s traffic stop and beating.
On Wednesday, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, and Justin Smith turned themselves in and had their first appearances.
A federal judge announced a $50,000 unsecured bond along with the following restrictions: must seek employment, surrender passports, remain under supervision, avoid contact with each other, and not possess any firearms or any other dangerous weapons.
Attorney Blake Ballin, who represents Desmond Mills Jr., said this is normal.
“All very standard, reasonable, my client, Mr. Mills, none of these guys are going anywhere. They’ve showed up to state court, there’s no reason to do anything other than release them at this point,” Ballin said after the hearing.
He described his client’s demeanor now that federal charges are also on the table: “He’s taking it very seriously just like he’s taking the state indictment. These are scary things for anybody to have to deal with, it’s especially scary and uncomfortable for somebody who dedicated his life to being a law enforcement officer and now finds himself on the other side of things.”
Emmitt Martin, the fifth officer accused of beating Tyre Nichols to death, turned himself in on the federal charges on Thursday, September 14.
His attorney, William Massey, told reporters that Martin faces the same bond conditions, except that Martin does not have to seek a job due to his current employment as a truck driver. However, he does have to alert authorities if his job takes him out of the Memphis-area.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- FedEx announces another round of layoffs
- Man claims he saw Tamia Taylor on dry land before disappearance
- Human remains found identified as Dominique Lomax, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives